East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers works to help solve murder case after 12 years

Payne says any information could help the Knoxville Police Department arrest the person responsible for Jamie Fenner's death in March 2010.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been 12 years since Jamie Fenner was shot and killed in Knoxville. Authorities still don't know who was responsible for his murder, but a local organization wants to renew interest in his case in hopes of finding that person.

When Fenner lost his life to gun violence, Stacey Payne said the organization he helps run -- the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers -- didn't exist. And back then, some people might have been scared to tell police officers what they knew.

“We know somebody knows something,” said Payne, who is the interim director at ETVCS. “Now we've given them the ability to come forward through Crime Stoppers to remain completely anonymous, and who knows if their tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward,”

Payne said any information could help the Knoxville police department arrest the person responsible for Fenner's death.

In March of 2010, officers say Fenner was waiting to meet a group of friends in the Lonsdale area near Pascal Drive and Goins Street.

Investigators said he was shot multiple times. At least one of those shots hit him in the head, and he later died at UT Medical Center.

Even after 12 years, Payne said Fenner's family is still hoping for closure.

“The family reached out to KPD and said, 'Listen, we know that East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers put information there. Could they put something out about Jamie?'” Payne said.

The family is hoping someone will come forward.