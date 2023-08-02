TN Dept. of Agriculture investigating Jayell Ranch Adventure Park in Sevier Co.

Specific information about the investigation was not immediately available. Posts claiming to show mistreated horses there have spread through social media.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they were investigating a ranch in Sevier County — Jayell Ranch Family Adventure Park.

Specific information about that investigation was not immediately available. Recently, social media users shared posts showing severely mistreated horses and saying the horses belonged to the ranch.

It spans 250 acres and offers a variety of activities, including horseback riding, according to the ranch's website. It is located in Sevierville and also offers cabin rentals for people who want to stay near the Great Smoky Mountains.

The posts on social media showed horses that were malnourished with several sores. One video showed a horse with a gash and exposed bones. The posts also said horses had died on the ranch.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said since the case was open, they could not provide specific information about the investigation.

The ranch said they were cooperating with the department as investigators visited their facilities, including their horse ranch. They said investigators visited the ranch on Aug. 1 and said the department plans to return to the horse ranch on Aug. 4.

"We have confidence that any allegations that have been brought forth publicly will be deemed false and unsubstantiated, and the well-being of our animals will be confirmed," the ranch said in a press release.

The ranch's full statement regarding the investigation is available in full below.

"Since Jayell Ranch Family Adventure Park’s start in 2011, we have prided ourselves on providing to our visitors a safe and fun experience, suitable for all ages. With that said, we acknowledge that we are currently cooperating with officials from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as they visited our facilities, including our horse ranch, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, as part of their work to confirm the health and safety of our animals. Because of the number of animals on our property, we understand these officials plan to come back to our horse ranch on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, as part of the process to complete their investigation. Through our preliminary discussions with them, we have confidence that any allegations that have been brought forth publicly will be deemed false and unsubstantiated, and the well-being of our animals will be confirmed.

Throughout the course of our existence, we proactively care for all our animals, upholding appropriate standards of care, including visits by veterinarians, and fulfill any and all regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of our facilities and our animals at all times.

For the purposes of full transparency, we are aware of images – images that should be considered misleading – that circulating on social media. These photographs provide a limited glimpse of our horse population, showcasing only a fraction of these majestic creatures. Among the equines depicted in these images, a notable portion shows horses in their advanced years, displaying evident markers of aging in their physical features, much akin to humans. Such manifestations include a potential leaner physique despite receiving a diet rich in nutrients and supplements. Additionally, these horses might bear visible scars, remnants of past injuries or surgeries accumulated over the course of their lifetimes. Notably, the collection of images also encompasses newly arrived horses, undergoing specialized care for their pre-existing health conditions.

It is important to note that an integral part of our Park’s ethos revolves around serving as a safe-haven for rescue animals, particularly horses that come to us with pre-existing conditions. The journey of rehabilitation is a gradual process, and some of the pictures of horses at our ranch feature these horses at the start of their treatment under our care. They are the embodiment of our dedication to providing safe harbor for animals in need.

At the heart of our operations, Jayell Ranch has a steadfast, zero-tolerance policy against animal mistreatment. Immediate action is taken against any staff member found neglecting their duties in animal care. We uphold our commitment to animal welfare vigilantly, treating each member of our herd with the dignity, care, and respect they rightly deserve.

We will continue to fully cooperate with the appropriate officials until the matter is resolved.