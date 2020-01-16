The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested more than a dozen people in an undercover drug sting Wednesday morning.

The JCSO said its deputies worked with New Market Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office to take 14 suspects on a multitude of drug charges, including methamphetamine sales and delivery.

Deputies said the focus was primarily in Strawberry Plains.

Many of the suspects resided in Strawberry Plains, but others were from Knoxville, New Market, Jefferson City, and one was from Detroit, Michigan.

Below are the suspects' names and their charges, according to the JCSO:

Stanley Joseph Wells 2 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I, Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Sale and Delivery of Schedule V

Steve Mark Wells 2 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Michael Jason Smith Sale and Delivery of Meth, 2 counts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5), Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI

April Michelle Watkins Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Sale and Delivery of Schedule V, 2 counts Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI

Morgan Renee Nelson Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Tabatha Brooke Herbert 4 counts Sale and Delivery of Meth

Jimmy Lee Lethco 3 counts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Michael Lynn Gentry 3 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I, 3 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Samuel Travis Rynes Sale and Delivery of Meth(.5)

Randy Lee Jones 2 counts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5), Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Control Substance

Willard Ray Helton Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Kenneth Damont Hester Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Erica Renee Pope 7 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I, 5 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, 4 counts Sale and Delivery of Meth

Darrell Lynn Brooks 7 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I, 5 counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, 5 counts Sale and Delivery of Meth



Deputies said they expect to make more arrests as this investigation continues.