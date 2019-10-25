Jefferson County authorities are alerting churches about a man disrupting services they said calls himself the 'Southern Israelite.'

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man named Drake Shelton engaged the pastor and members of a church in Dandridge in debate last Sunday night, causing a disruption.

"Mr. Shelton has had a history of visiting churches throughout East Tennessee, engaging pastors and members at times causing disruption and recording their interaction and posting them to YouTube," the JCSO said Tuesday.

Deputies said Shelton has carried a backpack into services in the past.

The sheriff's office said Shelton has not committed any crimes, but is asking security teams to consult with church leadership and have direction in the event he arrives to attend another service.