JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said both juveniles who escaped from an area hospital have been taken into custody.

JCSO said in a Facebook post that two juveniles escaped states custody while at Jefferson Memorial ER on Sunday.

The first is 5'8" and 172 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a bright purple shirt and blue pants.

The second is 5'9" and 154 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair wearing a bright purple shirt and blue pants.

The post said officials are focusing on the Hill Dr. and West Hills subdivision, Laural Hills, Groseclose and Millsprings.