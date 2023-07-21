JCPD: Jefferson City man arrested after 'disturbing' videos posted online

The Jefferson City Police Department said Dain Glass, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the videos.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department said Thursday a man was arrested after authorities learned about "disturbing videos" posted on several social media outlets.

The videos appeared to be filmed in different spots, including at local businesses and a church, according to JCPD. A person can be heard in the videos discussing a "countdown" of a period of several days. He then goes on to warn viewers that "you better be prepared," according to JCPD.

Authorities searched a home on East Mountcastle St. on Thursday, following a complaint and anonymous tip about the videos. They said detectives identified the man behind the videos as Dain A. Glass, 31, from Jefferson City.

They said during the search warrant, they found electronic evidence and they are currently analyzing it. Glass was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center. He was charged with civil rights intimidation.