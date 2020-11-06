Jefferson Co. authorities asking for help locating missing 74-year-old man who may be in Knoxville

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with dementia who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.
According to the JCSO, Billy Ray Hurst, 74, was last seen leaving his home on Hinchey Hollow Road in New Market around 2 p.m.
Deputies said he has dementia and was wearing overalls with a gray shirt and sunglasses. Authorities said he asked a neighbor if he could get a ride to Knoxville. They believe he later was picked up in an unknown vehicle and he may have traveled to the Kroger on North Broadway in Knoxville.
The JCSO said people should call 911 if they see him. Anyone with information is asked to call central dispatch at (865) 475-6855.