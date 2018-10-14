Strawberry Plains — The New Market Fire Department says a house fire sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning in Strawberry Plains.

It happened at 813 Old Dandridge Pike.

Firefighters got the call around 8:11 a.m., and had the fire under control by 8:44 a.m.

A spokesperson says 19 firefighters were on scene, including two engines, two tankers, one ladder, two support vehicles from the New Market Fire Department.

Rural Metro was also on scene.

The fire department says a victim went to UT Medical Center for smoke inhalation, which is considered non-life threatening.

Three people lived at the home, but only one was inside at the time of the fire.

© 2018 WBIR