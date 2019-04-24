JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: A road in Jefferson County that was closed because of a suspected pipe bomb is now opened, say authorities.

Officials tell 10News they aren't sure if it was actually a real bomb, a fake that was intended to look real, or just a misunderstanding.

According to investigators, the pipe bomb was on top of an AT&T utility box on the side of the road. A phone company called in, and the Knox County bomb squad then utilized robots to neutralize the device.

Again, they are unsure if it was a real bomb. The device must first be tested to see if it was actually a threat. If it's not, officials say they need to figure out if it was intended to look like one.

As of 2:51 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officials are unsure how long the pipe was on top of the phone company box.

ORIGINAL STORY: A number of Jefferson County roads are closed because of a suspected pipe bomb, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Old Andrew Johnson Hwy. at Hamilton St. west to Strawberry Plains Methodist Church and Main St. at Old Andrew Johnson Hwy. because of an "active incident."

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department is also at the scene, and Captain Sammy Solomon told 10News that the road was shut down because of a pipe bomb. He said a bomb squad was on the scene assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.