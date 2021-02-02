Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office says one man dead in drowning at Cherokee Dam

Police said bystanders were performing CPR on Phillip Garland, 61, of Morristown when deputies arrived.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a man was dead after a drowning incident at Cherokee Dam on Saturday.

They said they responded to calls at the swimming area of the dam at around 12:18 p.m. and when deputies arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the man. He was identified as Phillip Garland, 61, from Morristown.

Police said he was discovered under the water by a nearby swimmer and was transported to Tennova Jefferson Memorial, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, according to a release.

The sheriff also specified that the incident was not related to an event at Cherokee Dam on Saturday, but said it was reported while it was going on.