NEW MARKET, Tenn. — Update: The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office says Sharon Marie-Homfield Jeffries was located by the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office on Monday. She is in good health and her family was notified.

Original story

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 63-year-old woman.

JCSO said Sharon Marie-Homfield Jeffries' family last spoke with her on April 3. Her last known address was in the New Market area.

Deputies said Marie-Homfield Jeffries has been known to live in her van, a gold 2008 Honda with Texas registration.

If anyone has seen her, JCSO said they should contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

