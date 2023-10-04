TDOT: Crash closes I-40 West in Jefferson County near Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a crash blocked I-40 West near the exit to TN-92, near Dandridge and Flat Gap.
The department said the crash was reported at around 9:22 p.m. Eastern Time, closing all westbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to near the I-40 and I-81 split by 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Additional information about the crash, such as the circumstances surrounding it and whether any injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.