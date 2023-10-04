x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TDOT: Crash closes I-40 West in Jefferson County near Dandridge

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at around 9:22 p.m. Eastern Time.
Credit: sportpoint - stock.adobe.com
bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a crash blocked I-40 West near the exit to TN-92, near Dandridge and Flat Gap.

The department said the crash was reported at around 9:22 p.m. Eastern Time, closing all westbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to near the I-40 and I-81 split by 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Additional information about the crash, such as the circumstances surrounding it and whether any injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

UT cracking down on gameday ticket resales for student sections

Before You Leave, Check This Out