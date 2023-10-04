TDOT: Crash closes I-40 West in Jefferson County near Dandridge

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at around 9:22 p.m. Eastern Time.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a crash blocked I-40 West near the exit to TN-92, near Dandridge and Flat Gap.

The department said the crash was reported at around 9:22 p.m. Eastern Time, closing all westbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to near the I-40 and I-81 split by 10 p.m. Wednesday night.