JCSO: TBI investigating after Jefferson Co. inmate died following medical emergency

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office, an inmate told correctional officers another inmate was suffering "some type of medical emergency" before he died.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local and state authorities are investigating after a Jefferson County inmate died Friday following a medical emergency, deputies said.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, correctional officers were told by an inmate another inmate was suffering "some type of medical emergency."

Officers arrived to find the 39-year-old man unconscious and immediately began CPR and used an AED to try and revive him.

Jefferson County EMS then took the man to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital ER, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn's office to investigate and review the death.