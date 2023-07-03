Parents pull together to pay off all Jefferson County student lunch debt

The parents said they raised thousands of dollars so far, but will need to raise around $20,000 more to pay off every student's debt.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — A group of Jefferson County parents is working to make sure children in the district are able to eat lunch without worrying at school.

They said that students who have lunch debt are not able to get a hot meal at school. They are raising money to pay off all students' school lunch debt, making sure they can eat lunch and focus on learning while at school. They said they raised thousands of dollars so far.

But to pay off all students' debt, they said they need to raise around $20,000 more.

"When I first got it, it was almost $30,000. Now, it's down to about $20,000, so payments are being made, but it's not enough," said Katy Harris, one of the mothers working to make sure children are able to eat a warm meal at school. "The kids that we have here, this is our future. They're our future doctors, lawyers, presidents, all of that. So, setting them up for failure at such a young age — it just carries over."

She also said that she was worried students may be bullied for not being able to pay for a warm meal.

"When everybody else in your grade is getting this and you have a bagged lunch, that draws attention and it's not good attention," said one student in Jefferson County.

Another student said they don't get a hot meal at home either, and may go an entire day eating cold food.

"If you're a real parent, you see all children. You don't just see your children, you see them all and if you can see a child hurting, it hurts you," said Kesha Carr, another mother in Jefferson County trying to pay off school lunch debt.

In 2019, the American Legion Auxiliary raised enough money to pay school lunch debt at Jefferson Elementary School and Jefferson Middle School.

The superintendent of the school system, Dr. Tommy Arnold, said he was amazed by the community's dedication to helping others.

"I have worked in Jefferson County for 24 years and have always been amazed by our county's heart for giving and helping others. From individuals, church groups and organizations, donations have poured in to help students cover lunch debt across the district. Thanks to all for supporting our students," Arnold said.

These parents said anyone who wants to help pay school debt can call the front office of the school they would like to donate to.

