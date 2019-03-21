The Jefferson County Rescue Squad is thankful for donations that helped them buy life-saving equipment they say will speed up their response.

The rescue squad recently purchased new Jaws of Life kits for two trucks with the help of $85,000 in donations.

They say these tools will help in life-or-death situations where they need to act fast.

"You can do it a whole lot quicker because you don't have to hook the hoses up. You don't have to start an engine. You just grab the tool off the truck and start the operation," JCRS Chief J. Ray Walker said.

A Jefferson Healthcare Foundation grant helped pay for the new equipment.