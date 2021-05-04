Students, driver OK after bus struck by tree limb, officials say

According to officials, the bus involved carries students that attend New Market Elementary, Jefferson Middle School, and Jefferson County High School.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a tree limb broke off and struck a bus serving the New Market area Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus experienced some damage and inspectors will be assessing it.

The main area of impact on the bus initially seems to be on the front right corner of the bus and near the door, officials said.

The students were picked up by another bus and transported to their respective campuses, according to Jefferson County Schools.

