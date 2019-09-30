JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — David Harbin knows a thing or two about security. He is a retired highway patrolman and a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Safe Church Task Force.

“Churches are sanctuaries, but it's getting to the point where they need protecting too," Harbin said.

He is also a member of First Baptist Church and is working with his pastor and security team to create a new safety plan which he says is needed.

"Previously, people had the thought process like this is the place I go to be safe. but it's not like that anymore," he said.

That feeling is at the core of Sheriff Jeff Coffey's new program, with more than 80 churches in the county.

"It's a way for us to network with the churches in the county," Sheriff Jeff Coffey said.

The network also includes training with law enforcement, as well as guidance on how to develop a safety plan.

All things Nina Baptist Church Pastor Jimmy Norris already adopted at his church.

"Security is so important when people come to worship," Norris said.

But, the task force is now a part of a bigger plan. Thanks to a partnership with the local 911 district, the group now has a countywide text alert system.

"Whenever we have events, whenever we have incidents, or suspicious things that happen at churches, we can send a mass text to all churches saying hey this is what you should be looking for. This is what you should be aware of," Coffey said.

Coffey said while it might sound extreme to some, in today's world, security is necessary, and when it comes to safety, you always want to air on the side of caution.

“It's the malls, the schools and even the churches. There's no place exempt from having violence happen," Coffey said.

Not all 80 churches are involved in the task force, but Coffey said each one does have the option to join.

RELATED: Active shooter drill mistaken for real shooting situation at Murfreesboro VA

RELATED: Thousands of SROs coming to Pigeon Forge for lessons in school safety