The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its K-9 officers, Hekko.

The JCSO said the K-9 passed away suddenly due to a medical condition. He had been serving on the patrol division since 2018 with his handler Sgt. Tim Herzog. He had also worked with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office K-9 Team from 2015-2018.

The JCSO said Hekko and Herzog have been instrumental in removing drugs from the streets of Jefferson County.

"Their last K-9 deployment was last Saturday night when they responded to assist the New Market Police Department tracking a armed robbery suspect. We would ask that you would keep Sgt. Herzog and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers as we have lost a K-9 brother," they said.