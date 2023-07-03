Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for questioning in missing person case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they were searching for a man wanted for questioning in a case involving a missing Jefferson County man from March 1.

They said Lee Allen Denton, 64, could be driving a black Ford F-150 with a temporary tag, "Q15E463." They said he could also be driving a blue Ford F-150 with a Tennessee license plate, "BNG4652."

They said he could be in either Blount County or Knox County. They said anyone with information about Denton's location should reach out to Detective Jonathan Owens at 865-471-6000, ext. 1105. They said people could also call dispatchers at 865-475-6855.