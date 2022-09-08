Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour

The Road to Success Bus Tour will feature stops in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The tour will showcase how school communities are helping students recover and thrive, putting them on the road to success. Jill Biden and Miguel Cardona will highlight ways states and districts are recruiting and preparing qualified education for the classroom, the U.S. Department of Education said.

The Road to Success Bus Tour will also stop in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

"It's a great feeling to see yellow school buses drive around our communities with excited children who are ready to thrice in this new school year," Cardona said. "I am thrilled to be traveling across the eastern states and highlighting innovative ways local, state, and federal efforts are helping students recover and succeed in and out of the classroom."

Biden will join Cardona for the first two stops within the tour, officials with the U.S. Department of Education said.