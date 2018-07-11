Have mercy.

"Full House" fan favorite John Stamos will make his Ryman Auditorium debut next week when he joins his musical heroes, the Beach Boys, during their two shows at the historic venue on Nov. 14 and 15.

"Come sing, dance and celebrate Americans (sic) Band," he wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

Joining @TheBeachBoys at the legendary @theryman NOV. 14th and 15TH - Come sing, dance and celebrate Americans Band, The Beach Boys https://t.co/44jI2LyHzt pic.twitter.com/LnMF6koBSN — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) November 7, 2018

The actor/musician's relationship with the Beach Boys dates back more than 30 years. He's recorded with the band and joined them for several tour dates, and the Beach Boys appeared on "Full House."

More recently, Stamos and the Beach Boys performed together in Washington, DC during the "A Capitol Fourth" concert special.

"What do you go to when you feel uneasy or anxious, you go to what makes you feel good and safe," he told USA TODAY in July. "That’s what ‘Full House’ is. That’s what The Beach Boys is to me."

Tickets ($60 - $154.50) for both concerts are on sale via ryman.com.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved