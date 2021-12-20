Longtime Dollywood greeter passes away

Johnnie Crawford worked at Dollywood since the day it opened in 1986.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — One of Dollywood's oldest greeters has passed away.

Johnnie Crawford began working at Dollywood when the park opened in 1986. She passed on Saturday, according to her obituary. She was 94-years-old.

10News sat down with Johnnie in 2017 to talk about her love for Dollywood.

"I remember it just like it was yesterday,” Johnnie said in 2017. “When I hired in, the guy asked me 'how long you think you're going to work Johnnie?' and I said probably 10 years because I was older at the time, and he said 'you need to stay longer than 10 years' and I said ‘well I’ll try.'”

Johnnie was 58-years-old when she took the job at Dollywood, but she didn't start out as a greeter. Her first Dollywood job was as a baker, but she knew she had a flair for something else.

"I was a baker and worked one year and said I don't want this, and they said 'want to work in Dolly's museum?' and I said yeah!" Johnnie said.

Johnnie first starting working when she was 14-years-old. Previously, she held jobs at a seatbelt company, podiatrist's office and a nursing home.