A Tri-Cities bakery is bringing home the hardware after winning the "Food Network Challenge."

Cakebuds in downtown Johnson City has competed in three Food Network competitions but this was their first victory.

The competition theme was "Back to the Future."

"It was stressful because you want to do your best at this show," said Timmy Norman, owner of Cakebuds. "Just to be there and have that opportunity was a great experience."

Norman said he is honored to represent Johnson City and the region on the national stage.