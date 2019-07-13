JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City family is turning to the community in hopes of finding their son’s physical therapy tricycle that was stolen recently.

Julius Anderson and Michele Woods’ 17-year-old son Jabryan has cerebral palsy. He has trouble walking but gets around his neighborhood on a special adaptive tricycle designed to work his leg muscles.

The nearly $2,000 tricycle was donated to the family.

Woods said she came home from work Wednesday to find the tricycle missing from her front porch. It normally sits by the front door. She checked all around the house before turning to Facebook and Johnson City police to help find it.

It was a red Rifton adaptive tricycle with Velcro foot fasteners across the pedals. It's distinct looking with a black tray behind the rear wheels.

Jabryan said he’s mad his tricycle is gone. Without it, he can’t get to his cousins' or neighbors’ homes by himself. It leaves him stuck inside.

Anderson and Woods said they are both checking pawn shops and are spreading the word. They hope someone will find it or the person who took it will have a change of heart and return it.