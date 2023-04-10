TBI issues Silver Alert for woman with medical condition missing from Johnson City

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that Charity Minor, 47, was last seen in the Faith Circle area of Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Johnson City on Wednesday.

The bureau said that Charity Minor, 47, was last seen on Wednesday in the Faith Circle area of Johnson City. According to the alert, she is around 5'3" tall and weighs around 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The alert also said Minor could be driving a red 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with Tennessee license plates — "FV0270." It said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely without help.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6125, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.