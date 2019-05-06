A Johnson City mother authorities said put her baby in a freezer and closed the lid outside a stranger's house has been given probation.

Brittany Smith pleaded guilty to child neglect, a reduced charge from aggravated child abuse.

Smith was sentenced to two years of probation by Judge Stacy Street.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman is behind bars after authorities said she put her 8-month-old baby in a freezer and closed the lid last week in Johnson City.

According to court documents, a resident in the 100 block of Poplar Hill Drive saw a woman they didn't know in their backyard standing next to an unused freezer. The resident went outside to talk to her and found her in the crawl space under their home.

Authorities said the baby was found in the freezer, which had about an inch of standing water inside. The child was taken to the hospital, but no condition has been released.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Brittany Smith. Smith was charged with child abuse and neglect as well as burglary.