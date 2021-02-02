Johnson City Publix sets up special day to celebrate one customer and his family

Gavin got his very own name badge, high fived some associates and gathered treasures given to him in each department.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The team at the Publix in Johnson City recently setup an extra special day for one customer and his family.

After seeing posts of 3-year-old Gavin pushing around a Mickey Mouse plush in his kiddie cart, Publix associate Mandi Cordes worked to deliver plushies of the Publix mascot Plato, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Publix t-shirts to the Johnson City store for the family.

Store Manager Edie Leigh decided to do more, setting up a special day to open the Johnson City Publix to Gavin and his family as THEIR Publix.

On Sunday, August 8, Gavin joined the Publix family with his very own name badge, high fived fellow associates and gathered treasures given to him in each department.

"He loved seeing his name throughout the store and his parents were delighted to see him interact as he did," a Publix spokesperson said.

After his tour, his parents and grandpa enjoyed their favorite subs. Gavin is diagnosed with Lymphatic Malformation and is on a feeding tube, but was able to have lunch with his family as well.