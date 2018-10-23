JOHNSON CITY (WCYB) — Two eighth grade students at West View Elementary spend every morning greeting younger students as they get dropped off for another day at school.

The Center for Disease Control issued a report on bullying which found around 1 in 3 students surveyed in the United States say they have been subject to bullying. Emma Waddle and Sara Devoti are trying to reverse that trend.

"I like to think that it makes somebody's day better, not just mine," Waddle told WCYB. "Kids look forward to it."

It's a refreshing diversion from a nationwide problem of bullying in schools. The two girls hope their leadership sets a positive example for every student that hops out of the car to start a new day.

"When younger kids see the older ones being nicer to them, it makes them want to be more involved when they get to be that age," Devoti said.

Waddle and Devoti volunteered for the early morning post as part of West View's push for upperclassmen to contribute to their community.

"I'm kind of like dad to these kids," West View Principal Patton Gamble said. "These girls have been students here for nine years, and I've been with them that whole time. So, it does me proud to know that they are setting examples."

