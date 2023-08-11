Johnson Co. Sheriff died unexpectedly Friday, arrangements to be announced

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Sheriff Edward Tester died unexpectedly.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Sheriff Edward Tester died unexpectedly on Aug. 11.

They said arrangements for his funeral will be announced when they are made. They also said he was elected sheriff in 2018 for a four-year term and was reelected in 2022 for another four-year term.

"This has been such a devastating time for Sheriff Tester’s family and friends and the entire Johnson County Sheriff’s Office," they said on social media. "We appreciate the time that everyone can allow the family and friends to grieve and mourn. Sheriff Tester will be sorely missed as the Sheriff of Johnson County."