Representative Justin Jones files police report for 'simple assault' against Knoxville Rep. Justin Lafferty

Rep. Jones posted a video on Twitter, where he said Rep. Lafferty pushed him, then took his phone.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) filed a police report against Rep. Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville), alleging simple assault, according to Metro Nashville Police.

On Monday night, Jones posted a video on Twitter from the Tennessee House floor. The video shows Jones walking up to Lafferty and filming him, as protestors shouted from the House gallery. Jones said the video shows Lafferty pushing him and taking his phone.

Tonight as Tennessee House Republicans push forward to schedule vote on our expulsion, Speaker Sexton orders the gallery cleared as crowd chants “fascists.”



Media forced out at as well.



Then, Rep. Lafferty (R-Knox) pushes me and grabs my phone.



This is a sad day for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/Lh08Ma5kdS — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 4, 2023

Kris Mumford, Public Information Officer for Metro Nashville PD said Jones alleged he was assaulted on the House Floor on Monday, April 3, around 7:30 p.m. CT. Mumford said Jones filed the report with Metro PD around 11 p.m. that night.

The offense description in the report is misdemeanor simple assault, Mumford said. The case was assigned to a detective, she added.

"I reacted as any person would," Lafferty said in a phone call with 10News.

Lafferty said Jones "shoved" a phone in his face, and that's why he reacted the way he did.

"The three members are in danger of losing their jobs and they are desperate to deflect any attention away from their actions," Lafferty said.

Jones, Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Shelby County) and Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knox County) face expulsion from the Tennessee House of Representatives after protesting from the floor last Thursday.