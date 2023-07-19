Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs elected as president of UT's Alumni Board of Directors

Dobbs graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2017. He is currently a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee football quarterback Josh Dobbs was elected to serve as president of the University of Tennessee's Alumni Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 year, UT announced Wednesday.

Dobbs graduated from UT in 2017. He's currently a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Dobbs has invested in UT scholarships ranging from the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering to the National Society of Black Engineers and the Pride of the Southland Band.

“As a UT alumnus I’m always excited to give back to this great institution, and that’s why I’m honored to serve as president of the Alumni Board of Directors,” Dobbs said. “From academics to athletics, UT truly is an everything school, and I’m looking forward to a productive year of building on the foundation created by [immediate past president] Gary Beard and making a positive impact on the future for all Vols.”

Dobbs was an aerospace engineering major while at UT and was honored as a Torchbearer—the highest student honor granted by the university.