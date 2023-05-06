Judge decides disruptive inmate will have to wear stun belt during his murder trial this month

Robert J. Atkins, 42, is charged with killing Velma Smith in 2019. He's previously been convicted of killing Kaitlyne Warwick in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville murder defendant's conduct has been so bad in court he's going to have to wear full shackles in pre-trial hearings and a hidden stun belt for his trial later this month, a judge has ordered.

Last week, Robert J. Atkins, 42, "repeatedly cursed" at Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword and told a court officer he "would get" the trial judge at the next hearing, Sword wrote Monday in an order.

To Sword, Atkins has deliberately tried to avoid being put on trial. Because of his conduct, the judge wrote Monday that he needed to impose extraordinary steps to ensure Atkins respects the court.

At his next pre-trial hearing, which is Wednesday, Atkins, who is now a state inmate, will have to wear full shackles. And when his trial takes place June 26, he'll have to wear a stun belt disguised under his clothes. Court personnel can zap the wearer of a stun belt with a jolt of electricity when needed by remote control.

Stun belts are rarely used these days; some rights group object that they're cruel.

"His latest threats and behaviors lead the court to conclude that extraordinary measures are needed to ensure that the defendant is unable to further delay the trial or disrupt the proceedings," Sword wrote in his Monday order.

If those measures don't work, the judge warned he's prepared to use visible shackles, a gag or could just remove Atkins from the courtroom while his case proceeds.

"The defendant is a large, healthy man who is in strong physical condition. There are not less onerous means to secure the courtroom and ensure that the defendant complies with the proceedings," the order states.

It's up to Atkins to show that he'll cooperate in court, according to Sword. If he shows he's behaving, the judge wrote he won't use the "more restrictive measures" at trial.

Atkins has gone through at least four defense attorneys in recent years. He's intimidated and threatened them, Sword wrote. They've withdrawn because of his behavior.

Atkins faces a four-count indictment in Criminal Court. Besides the second-degree murder of Velma Smith in January 2019 through fentanyl use, he's also charged with three drug counts.

Last year a Knox County jury convicted him of the February 2020 murder of Kaitlyne Warwick and with evidence tampering. He's serving 25 years for Warwick's killing at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville, records show.