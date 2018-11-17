KINGSPORT (WCYB) — The ministry that now owns the former Hog Wild Saloon lost an appeal in court Friday to keep the building standing. Judge John McLellan in Kingsport decided he does not have the authority to overrule the city's decision to condemn it.

It’s a disappointment to Jonathan Anderson, director of Engage Tri-Cities who wants to see it become a Job Resources Center for the homeless and impoverished.

"We're ready to go, and our community wants to see this building be renovated,” Anderson said. “We believe this building is vital to this city."

The city said the building is too far gone. An inspection found tarps covering roof leaks, lots of water damage, loose electrical wiring and disabled sprinklers.

"We want to work with the current property owner,” Development Services Director Lynn Tully said. “We want to see the best thing happen out there, but we have to ensure everyone is safe in the process."

The main point of contention was over the cost of repair. Kingsport argues that it would cost far more than this building is even worth to repair it, but Engage Tri-Cities says they can do it for far less.

"The amount of money we would spend on demolition, we could cover a large portion of renovations for that,” Anderson said.

Engage Tri-Cities said they already have a business that's willing to replace the roof for free.

With the demolition order still intact, Anderson is weighing his options: talking to the city or a new appeal. Anderson isn’t worried if it doesn’t work out.

"From there, we'll make that decision when the time comes, but we're still believing in God for miracles,” he said.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved