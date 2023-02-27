Judge gives final approval to settlement in 2018 Grainger Co. ICE raid lawsuit

The settlement will provide more than $1 million to workers detained in the raid, with $550,000 of that being split between 95 people affected in 2018.

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — Nearly five years after an ICE raid at a Bean Station meat processing plant, nearly 100 people affected will receive part of a more than $1 million settlement from a lawsuit that alleged unreasonable seizures, arrests and use of force by federal agents.

On April 5, 2018, federal immigration agents detained roughly 100 people at the Grainger County meatpacking plant. Since then, many people left the U.S. and several were deported.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough gave final approval to the more than $1 million settlement that he gave preliminary approval to back on Sept. 9.

The U.S. government agreed to pay $475,000 total to six plaintiffs in the case, and two of the plaintiffs will receive nearly $37,000 each for individual claims.

The settlement provided $150,000 to pay for attorney fees and expenses to be split evenly between the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Immigration Law Center. The U.S. also agreed to defer ICE enforcement action on those plaintiffs as they apply to legally work in the country.

Another $550,000 of the settlement will be paid toward the Class Settlement Fund, in which any of the 95 people affected by the ICE raid would be able to receive between $5,000 and $6,000. As part of the settlement, the class members can also request to receive a letter from ICE confirming their membership in the class that can be included in applications for immigration relief.