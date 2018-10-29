A chancellor is expected to make a ruling within the next week on Knox County Law Director Bud Armstrong's authority in bringing a pension lawsuit between Knox County and the sheriff's office.

The original reason for Monday's hearing was to decide the validity and legality of the settlement agreement. After about an hour of deliberating about the commission's vote in the special session last week, lawyers and the Chancellor decided to instead hear arguments on a motion to declare the authority of the county law director.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs says the lawsuit has already cost taxpayers more than $600,000.

Lawyers for the law director argued that the mayor and the commission do not have the authority to handle this matter without the approval of the law director. They argue that it is the job of the law director and he has ultimate authority in cases like this.

They drove the point home that there is an elected law director whose job it is to look after Knox County and the people who elected him. Since he is elected, they argue, he is not directed by the mayor or the commission, but rather by the people.

Now that the mayor and the commission have ordered the law director to do something, if he believes it would be a violation of his duties under the charter, there has been some uncertainty about whether the law director has to do it. Lawyers for the law director argued he does not have to.

Lawyers for the deputies who named in the suit and the pension board argued that the mayor and commission supporting the settlement of the lawsuit should be enough to drop this lawsuit under the county charter.

The courtroom was completely full with a handful of people standing around the edges of the courtroom. Mayor Jacobs was there.

Sheriff Tom Spangler was out of town, but Chief Deputy Lyons was in the courtroom for some of the time.

Some county commissioners were also in attendance.

