The Jungle Float Park in West Knox county is no longer open at Rocky Point or Concord Park.

The business posted on Facebook saying the Knox County commission ordered it to cease operation at all county parks on June 29.

Jungle Float wrote the order came after complaints about overcrowding in the area. They say the float needs access to Fort Loudoun Lake in order to operate and they are working to get back on the water.

The mobile water park just opened last month. It features a rope swing and a slide a high jump and some trampolines.

"We fully believe that it is not the intent of the county government to keep this experience from you, nor is it their intent to negatively affect the business of Jungle Float," Jungle Float wrote on Facebook. "We are supportive of a financially beneficial agreement between Jungle Float Knox and Knox County, however we must reach this agreement quickly. The end of summer is nearing!"

