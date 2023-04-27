New Market junior fire cadets prepare for firefighter competition

A scheduled training session for future firefighters was put on hold Thursday night, as trainers were called to extinguish a house fire in New Market.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — A scheduled training session for future firefighters was put on hold Thursday night. Trainers were called to a New Market house fire, and junior cadets had a chance to witness exactly what the job entails.

They tagged along with professional firefighters hours before a junior firefighter competition. Fire crews said it was the perfect training exercise.

"It makes them proud of themselves, that they get to move on up to be into a regular fire department. And they have a lot of hands-on experience that can teach them stuff that, when they get to a regular fire department, it's exactly what they need," said Sammy Solomon, a captain of the New Market Volunteer Fire Department.