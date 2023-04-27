New Market junior fire cadets prepare for firefighter competition

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — A scheduled training session for future firefighters was put on hold Thursday night. Trainers were called to a New Market house fire, and junior cadets had a chance to witness exactly what the job entails.
They tagged along with professional firefighters hours before a junior firefighter competition. Fire crews said it was the perfect training exercise.
"It makes them proud of themselves, that they get to move on up to be into a regular fire department. And they have a lot of hands-on experience that can teach them stuff that, when they get to a regular fire department, it's exactly what they need," said Sammy Solomon, a captain of the New Market Volunteer Fire Department.
The assistant fire chief said they are dedicating their performance this weekend to all volunteer firefighters who passed away in the line of duty.