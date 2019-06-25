KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The owner of a Knoxville area government contractor must pay $33 million to a former partner who alleged he was denied millions in a profit-sharing agreement.

A federal jury in Knoxville ruled for Shafiqullah Koshani, of Afghanistan, and against Eric Barton and Vanquish Worldwide LLC in May. Evidence at trial last month in the Eastern District of Tennessee found that Barton "breached" a profit-sharing agreement he'd signed with Koshani, records state.

Barton could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Attorneys for Barton couldn't be reached for comment. Attorneys for Koshani declined to comment.

Barton, of Louisville, is a U.S. Marine veteran who started Vanquish in 2010 to bid on U.S. government contracts to haul supplies in Afghanistan.

He's also held local events to show support for police and first responders and given money to support scholarships for the children of law enforcement officers in East Tennessee.

Barton also owns Villa Collina, the Lyons View Pike mansion that's billed as one of the largest houses in Tennessee. It includes about 40,000 square feet along Fort Loudon Lake and was constructed in the 1990s.

It's listed for sale at nearly $15 million. Under the name Villa Collina LLC, Barton bought it in 2016 for $6.375 million.

Barton has allowed its use for community fundraisers.

Koshani sued Barton and Vanquish Worldwide LLC in June 2017.

According to the complaint, Koshani and Barton decided in 2010 to start a joint venture called "Vanquish Worldwide" to pursue government business "for the provision of line haul services to United States and Coalition forces in Afghanistan," the lawsuit states.

Koshani alleges he put up equipment, assets and on-the-ground contacts in Afghanistan, among other things. He also contributed "80 percent of the more than $1.3 million in start-up funds required for the venture."

The lawsuit states Koshani discovered that Barton submitted the contract bid in the name of his own company, called Vanquish Worldwide LLC.

"Defendant Barton further created a fake 'Memorandum of Agreement' making the parties' joint venture company merely a subcontractor to Barton's own company," the lawsuit states.

Vanquish Worldwide LLC got a government contract in 2011. Koshani found out about the name switch, he alleges, but wanted to stay in business with Barton.

In September 2011, the parties agreed to a profit-sharing agreement. Barton and Koshani were to split profits equally, according to the lawsuit.

Ultimately, Koshani alleges, he was cut out of the profits as the venture began to make money.

"...once the operation was established and Defendant Vanquish Worldwide LLC began receiving payments under the contract, (Barton and Vanquish) froze (Koshani) out of the business, returning to him a portion of the funds he had invested but refusing to return the balance of his capital investment and to remit to him his share of the profits obtained from the contract," the lawsuit states.

At the time of the filing, Koshani estimated Vanquish's profits in the contract were at least $11 million. By that reasoning, he sought half or at least $5.5 million.

In addition, he noted, Vanquish Worldwide LLC won other government contracts for trucking and other services that included "substantial" profits.

"Defendants, however, have not provided (Koshani) with any shares of the profits on these ventures or any information about them or the company's financial performance," Koshani alleges.

The lawsuit included copies of the joint venture agreement and profit-sharing agreement.

In an April 2019 trial brief, Barton argued the profit-sharing agreement was ambiguous. The parties had a "failed and short-lived relationship," the response states.

Senior Judge Thomas W. Phillips presided over the case. Jurors heard it last month.

In considering the case, the jury had to decide if Koshani had proved that Barton breached their profit-sharing agreement. They responded yes, records show.

They then had to decide whether it was Koshani who first had breached the agreement. Jurors said Barton hadn't shown that.

They set compensatory damages for Koshani at $33,428,859. The foreperson dated the document May 22.