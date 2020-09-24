Jury selection begins for Joel Guy Jr. trial

Guy is accused of killing and dismembering his parents in November 2016. His trial is set for Monday, Sept. 28.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jury selection begins Thursday at 9 a.m. for the Joel Guy Jr. trial.

Joel Guy Jr. made one last appearance in court before jury selection.

During this hearing, he spoke to the judge directly about the death penalty.

"It seems kind of absurd to force protections on a defendant that does not want them," Guy said.

Guy filed a handwritten motion to Judge Steve Sword giving him permission to impose the death penalty if Guy is convicted of murder.

Judge Sword explained in court, since the district attorneys office isn't seeking the death penalty, he as a judge can not impose it.

Both Guy's defense team and prosecutors discussed adding a few more pieces of evidence, mentioning a few phone calls made from jail.