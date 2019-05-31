If you live in Sevier County, brace yourself for loud noises on Friday afternoon.

The County EMA will be testing its outdoor emergency siren system at 11 locations throughout the county throughout the afternoon. The EMA said people should be aware that the sirens will probably go off multiple times so technicians can calibrate the system.

The test is designed to bring 11 additional outdoor sirens online to the emergency alert system in the county.

The EMA said the system is designed to alert people outdoors and unable to receive traditional alerts. When the sirens go off in a real situation, the EMA said people should tune in to local TV, radio (1680 AM), and their social media account for more information.

You can also contact the Sevier County EMA at (865) 453-4919.