OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — As the holidays passed by, Terri Barnes was watching from a hospital room at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

First, it was her son's birthday. Then, it was Christmas.

Then New Year's.

Then her daughter Brittany's birthday.

"She's not there and it's just not the same," her daughter Miranda Henderson said. "She was the heart of our family and now she's been taken to the hospital."

On Dec. 21, Barnes was driving west on East Tri County Boulevard in Oliver Springs when a wrong-way driver struck her car head-on, according to the Oliver Springs Police Department.

The other driver, 18, was taken to the Methodist Medical Center with minor injuries. Barnes was taken the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

"It was so so awful, so awful," Henderson said of her mother's injuries. "Almost all of her ribs were broken and then she had extensive internal damages."

Data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows serious injury and fatal crashes involving teen drivers climbed slightly last year. In 2018, THP reported 307 crashes involving drivers ages 13 to 19. In 2019, there were 325.

"Driving is something serious and you should act like it's serious," Terri Barnes' daughter Brittany said. "You should be paying attention to where you're going, what you're doing."

That one accident has put Terri Barnes in the hospital for nearly three weeks. She cannot eat real food, walk or take care of herself, something she has always done.

"That's a big deal to her. She doesn't like that," Henderson said. "She has always worked her butt off to try to make sure that we were taken care of... She was our main source of income."

Right now, Terri Barnes is struggling to keep her oxygen levels consistent. Her daughters aren't sure when she'll be able to come home or start the rehabilitation process. Her daughters are trying to raise money to help with all the added expenses.

"It's really hard and it affects our whole family," Miranda Henderson said. "We don't know any anything about the other driver, except that she got to walk away and our mother didn't."