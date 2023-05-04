'There's a lot more kids diagnosed every day' | East TN family speaks ahead of juvenile diabetes awareness event

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation helps Tennessee families navigate a diabetes diagnosis and is organizing an event to raise awareness of it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation brings together thousands of people across the U.S. for a walk to raise awareness of Type 1 Diabetes.

On Oct. 21, they are expected to bring people together once again for the JDRF One Walk in Knoxville. It is expected to start at 8 a.m. at the Knoxville Zoo, and one family in East Tennessee said the organization can be vital for families trying to navigate a diabetes diagnosis.

Chrissa Richey said events like the walk can help people know how to respond to emergencies involving people living with diabetes.

"A lot of the general public, I feel like they should be more educated in the event there may be an emergency with a Type One Diabetic person, someone who is insulin-resistant," she said. "And there's a lot of them out of there, and there are a lot more kids diagnosed every day."

Type 1 Diabetes is a kind of illness where a person's pancreas doesn't make enough insulin, which is used to help blood sugar enter cells to be used as energy. Without insulin, blood sugar cannot get into cells and builds up in the bloodstream, which can lead to damage and several kinds of medical complications such as hypoglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Hypoglycemia is usually caused due to low blood sugar and needs to be treated quickly. However, diabetic ketoacidosis can be life-threatening. It develops when a person does not have enough insulin to let blood sugar into their cells.

Type 1 Diabetes is also less common than Type 2 Diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 10% of all people with diabetes have Type 1 Diabetes.