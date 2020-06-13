Knox Co. K-9 Zoli retires from KCSO after years of faithful service

Zoli will spend the rest of his days in retirement with his handler, Joshua Bowers.

One of Knox County's finest K-9s is now enjoying the retired life!

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said its beloved K-9 Zoli officially retired Friday. The 7-year-old pup worked tirelessly to keep people safe, performing duties such as using his nose to make sure Vol games were safe and free of dangers.

Zoli was also an ambassador for the department, bringing smiles to people's faces as well as to those in need.

"Zoli has served the citizens of Knox County faithfully and is looking forward to that steak dinner tomorrow evening," KCSO said.