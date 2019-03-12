This year's Strength to Stand conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge is going to be like no other: Kanye West is coming to town.

The student Bible conference, which runs from Jan. 18 to 20, has brought in thousands of Christian students from sixth grade to college to East Tennessee for decades.

"Born of a vision to see thousands of students congregating in the Great Smoky Mountains these conferences are designed for students yearning for a deeper, more effective relationship with Christ," the event page reads.

The event was created by Alabama preacher Scott Dawson, founder of the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association.

You can find out more at the organization's website. Reservations are being taken only for groups of four or more, and children must be at least 12 years old to attend.

Kanye West has recently taken to the Christian music and Gospel scene with his group Sunday Service, releasing his ninth studio album 'JESUS IS KING' in November. The album went No. 1 on a multitude of Billboard charts.

West is bringing Sunday Service to perform in a concert at the conference, along with Hillsong Young & Free. You can learn more here.