Knox Area Rescue Ministries needs your help collecting additional winter coats.

Karen Bowdle, KARM's Director of Communications and Public Relations, said the organization is only at 3,500 donations this year.

Last year, the organization gave away 6,800 as part of their annual Coats for the Cold drive.

Vol Football Player Trey Smith is urging people if they have an extra coat, donate it!

The coat drive ends Nov. 9 but KARM will continue to accept donations all winter long.

The organization will begin to hand out the coats on Monday, Nov. 11.

For information about where you can find drop-off locations, click here.

