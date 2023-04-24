KARM plans to build 'restoration program' in New Market, leading to concerns from community

To start creating the program, KARM plans to buy around 170 acres of property in the Nance's Grove area.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — Some neighbors in a rural East Tennessee community are raising concerns about plans for a new restoration program.

The plans were made by Knox Area Rescue Ministries, and they said they planned to buy around 170 acres in the River Glen area of New Market to start developing the program. KARM said the program would be similar to the "Serenity" program, which helps women in Knoxville.

They said the program is meant for men who want to participate in it. They go through interviews, mental and emotional assessments and background screenings, according to KARM. They also said they would not accept sex offenders.

"I respect the kindness and the outreach that they want to provide to these people in need," said Rosie Mayes, a community member. "But I asked, 'How would you feel if this was in your backyard if this was adjacent to your home?'"

KARM spoke at a four-hour community meeting at Nance's Grove on April 18 about the program. Around 75 members of the community showed up for that meeting.

"It's going to devalue our property, there's no question about it," said Bobby Hubbard, a community member.

KARM described the Serenity program as a pillar of the Knoxville community, and said neighbors there "stand ready to continue their relationship and support it for the benefit of East Knoxville."

WBIR reached out to KARM for an interview about the New Market program, but they declined.