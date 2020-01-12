x
KARM puts out white flag amid cold temps, follows virus safety precautions

When temperatures become bitterly cold, the homeless have the option to come inside.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — This week's onset of bitter cold weather has prompted Knox Area Rescue Ministries to put out its white flag -- a signal that the homeless can come inside to seek shelter from freezing temperatures.

Karen Bowdle, KARM's director of communications, said the flag went up Monday at its facility on Broadway north of downtown.

It'll stay out there so long as freezing temperatures prevail.

Karen Bowdle, KARM's director of communications.

Bowdle said KARM has changed its white flag procedures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now those who need to come in will be spread out more to ensure social distancing in the chapel. Just two or three people now are seated at chairs at large round tables, she said.

Also, everyone coming in must have their temperature checked before entering.