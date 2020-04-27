KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Earlier this week, KARM Thrift Stores were designated as essential businesses, and preparations are underway to open locations as soon as possible.
“Yesterday, I gave the green light to reopen the stores, based on written confirmation from the City of Knoxville and Knox County governments that the stores are deemed essential, and upon review of the stores’ detailed plans to comply with CDC standards,” said Burt Rosen, President and CEO of KARM.
KARM Thrift Stores said it will be using many of the best practices employed at KARM to keep team members, donors and customers safe while at our facilities.
“We’ll continue to closely monitor things and make decisions as necessary to ensure the well-being of all,” Rosen said.
Below is a list of KARM Stores opening dates and times:
Saturday, April 25:
- Farragut
- Lenoir City
- Morristown
Monday, April 27:
- Alcoa
- Bearden
- Chapman Highway
- Halls
- Hall of Fame Drive
- Karns (12 p.m.)
- Knoxville Center (12 p.m.)
- Merchants Drive (12 p.m.)
- Oak Ridge
- Sevierville
- Mountain Grove
- Sherlake Lane
- West Hills
- Western Ave (12 p.m.)
Saturday, May 2:
- Powell
All Donation Centers will be open by Monday, April 27.
“We’re so grateful for our community’s strong support of and loyalty to KARM’s mission, including your donations and purchases at the stores, which help make that mission possible,” said Rosen.
