Karns celebrates with annual Christmas parade, while others cancel

While many East Tennessee parades were canceled over COVID-19 concerns, the Karns parade went on as planned.

KARNS, Tenn. — On Saturday morning, spectators lined Oak Ridge Highway in anticipation of the annual Christmas parade. Some gathered in crowds while others spaced out.

Katie Friar and her family got there extra early to make sure they could get a good spot.

"The highway gets blocked off and we have a lot of participants," Friar said. "So we always come early and set up our our chairs and just hang out."

Friar and her family set up lawn chairs in the grass as they watched the floats go by. The younger kids loved the trucks, helicopters, the Grinch and Santa Clause.

"We love the parade," Friar said. "The kids love it."

On Thursday, the Knox County Health Department recommended people watch parades on television this year if possible. However, the Director of Environmental and Communicable Disease, Charity Menefee, said people should space out if they do choose to attend one.

"You need to keep at least six feet away from you and your household members," Menefee said. "In these events, whatever you're doing, that's the biggest key there."

Many surrounding areas — including Knoxville, Dandridge and Halls — canceled their parades over COVID-19 concerns.

"We're really asking people to take that personal responsibility and think about what activities they have to do during this time," Menefee said.

But that didn't stop some families from getting in the Christmas spirit. The City of Knoxville has socially distanced activities like an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt.

Charlie Sides, 9, went looking for elves with his family on Saturday.