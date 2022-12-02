Karns Elementary School teachers take "polar plunge" for Special Olympics Tennessee

One teacher said that she wanted to remind her students anything is possible.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some of the "Lovely Ladies of Karns Education School" took a polar plunge to benefit the Special Olympics on Saturday.

They dressed up as the Golden Girls before hopping into the pool, all to stay true to the school's theme of "Staying Golden." And before jumping into the pool, one of the teachers said she did it to remind her students anything is possible.

"I really believe that all of my kids have a chance to prove to the world just how amazing they are," said one of the teachers. "Not just with athletics, but just in general. They're wonderful humans and they love harder than anybody I know."

The polar plunge was a part of the Knoxville Polar Plunge, which raises money for the Special Olympics. So far, they raised around halfway to their $40,000 goal.